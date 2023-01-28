Saint John's Johnnies grab extra point vs. Augsburg Auggies in overtime

The Augsburg Auggies and the visiting Saint John's Johnnies tied 4-4 in regulation on Friday. St. John's beat Augsburg in overtime 5-4.

St. John's' Jackson Sabo scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Auggie Moore. Jack Johnson assisted.

The Auggies tied it up 1-1 in the middle of the first when Gavin Holland scored, assisted by Nick Woodward and Jarod Blackowiak.

The Johnnies took the lead with another goal from Auggie Moore in the middle of the first, assisted by Jack Johnson.

Gavin Holland scored in the second period, assisted by Nick Woodward and Austin Dollimer.

Gavin Holland took the lead early in the third period, assisted by Jake Osiecki and Dylan Schneider.

Jack Johnson tied the game 3-3 eight minutes later, assisted by Henry Enebak.

Erik Palmqvist took the lead three minutes later.

The Johnnies tied the score 4-4 with 01.03 remaining of the third after a goal from Nick Michel, assisted by Mason Campbell and Peter Tabor.

Just over two minutes in, Jackson Sabo scored the game-winner for the road team.

Next up:

The teams play again on Friday at 5:30 p.m. CST.