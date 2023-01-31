Saint John's Johnnies dig deep in the third to win against Augsburg Auggies

The Augsburg Auggies and the visiting Saint John's Johnnies were tied going into the third, but St. John's pulled away for a 5-4 victory in game action.

St. John's' Jackson Sabo scored the game-winning goal.

The Johnnies took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Auggie Moore. Jack Johnson assisted.

The Auggies tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Gavin Holland in the middle of the first, assisted by Nick Woodward and Austin Dollimer.

Gavin Holland scored in the second period, assisted by Austin Dollimer and Jarod Blackowiak.

Gavin Holland took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Jake Osiecki and Dylan Schneider.

Jack Johnson tied the game 3-3 eight minutes later, assisted by Henry Enebak.

Erik Palmqvist took the lead three minutes later, assisted by Mason Palmer.

The Johnnies tied the score 4-4 with 01.03 remaining of the third after a goal from Nick Michel, assisted by Peter Tabor and Auggie Moore.

The Johnnies took the lead early when Jackson Sabo scored, assisted by Auggie Moore. That left the final score at 5-4.

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Friday at 5:30 p.m. CST.