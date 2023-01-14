Saint John's Johnnies couldn't stop star-studded Stout Blue Devils from winning

The Saint John's Johnnies and the Stout Blue Devils met on Friday. Stout came into the game off the back of a run of four successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 3-1.

The visiting Blue Devils took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Jacob Halvorson. Matt Dahlseide and Gunner Moore assisted.

The Johnnies tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when Nick Michel scored, assisted by Zach Enebak and Peter Tabor.

Blue Devils' Gunner Moore tallied a goal five minutes into the period, making the score 2-1. Kobe Keller and Trenten Heyde assisted.

Dylan Rallis increased the lead to 3-1 late in the third period, assisted by Caleb Serre and Brendan Boyce.

Next up:

On Saturday, the Johnnies will play the Pointers at 7 p.m. CST, and the Blue Devils will play the Cobbers at 2 p.m. CST.