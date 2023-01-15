Saint John's Johnnies claim win at home against UW-Stevens Point Pointers

A close game saw the Saint John's Johnnies just edge out the UW-Stevens Point Pointers on Saturday. The final score was 3-2.

The Johnnies took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Peter Tabor. Danny Eckerline and Max Borst assisted.

The Pointers' Mick Heneghan tied it up late into the first, assisted by Conor Witherspoon and Andrew Poulias.

Spencer Rudrud scored in the second period, assisted by Jackson Sabo.

Jack Johnson increased the lead to 3-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Nick Michel.

Fletcher Anderson narrowed the gap to 3-2 one minute later, assisted by Jordan Fader and Nicholas Aromatario.