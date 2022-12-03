Saint John's Johnnies beat Bethel Royals – Michel scores 2

The Saint John's Johnnies bested the visiting Bethel Royals 4-1 on Thursday.

The Johnnies started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Henry Enebak scoring in the first period, assisted by Joe Papa.

The Johnnies' Nick Michel increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Auggie Moore and Lewis Crosby.

The Royals narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the middle of the first period when Spencer Kring scored, assisted by Jarrett Cammarata and Matt Berezowski .

Nick Michel increased the lead to 3-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Dan Wieber and Mason Campbell.

The Johnnies increased the lead to 4-1 with 51 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Josh Maucieri.

Next games:

The teams meet again on Friday at 7 p.m. CST, this time in Bethel.