Points were split as UW-Superior Yellowjackets hosted St. Scholastica Saints

The home-team UW-Superior Yellowjackets and the visiting St. Scholastica Saints claimed a point each with a 2-2 draw in the game on Friday.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Yellowjackets took the lead when MacGregor Sinclair scored assisted by Walker and C. J.

The Saints tied the score 1-1 within the first minute when Filimon Ledenkov netted one, assisted by Carsen Richels and Alec Severson .

Carsen Richels took the lead seven minutes later, assisted by Alec Severson and Bryce Johnson .

Tristan Therrien tied it up 2-2 late into the third period, assisted by Charles Martin.

Next games:

The Yellowjackets play Gustavus away on Friday at 7 p.m. CST. The Saints will face Concordia at home on Friday at 7 p.m. CST.