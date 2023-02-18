Sponsored By
Men's College MIAC - Men's

Plante's two goals net Concordia Cobbers victory over Saint Mary's Cardinals

The Concordia Cobbers won against the hosting Saint Mary's Cardinals on Friday, ending 7-1.

February 18, 2023 11:01 AM

The Cobbers started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Mason Plante scoring in the first period, assisted by Cole Lehmann and Liam Haslam.

The Cobbers' Liam Haslam increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Ben Luedtke and Bauer Barry.

The Cobbers scored four goals in second period an held the lead 6-1 going in to the second break.

Garrett Sandberg increased the lead to 7-1 in the middle of the third period.

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.

Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.