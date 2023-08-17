Past success will be a tough act to follow for new Augsburg men's coach Garrett Hendrickson

MINNEAPOLIS – As the new head men’s hockey coach at Augsburg University, Garrett Hendrickson has a tough act to follow. He knows this well, having played a hand in creating that tough act over the previous two seasons.

Hendrickson, 31, was recently named just the sixth head coach in the history of the Auggies program, which dates back to 1959. He moves up one spot after serving as an assistant coach under Greg “Boom” May for the past two seasons, which were among the best in Augsburg hockey history.

“I’m really honored to be the next head coach at Augsburg,” Hendrickson said, in a statement released by the school. “I don’t take it lightly, knowing what a historic program it is and what the past head coaches have done to get the program where it is today.”

Augsburg University men's hockey head coach Garrett Hendrickson Contributed / Augsburg Athletics

The position opened up in June, when May left his alma mater and slipped across the Mississippi River to become an assistant coach for Brad Frost’s University of Minnesota women’s program. Hendrickson, who is from the Iron Range and skated for the Concordia Cobbers as a collegian, was May’s assistant coach on a pair of runs to the NCAA Division III playoffs, and a trip to the Frozen Four in 2022.

“I’m very excited to continue to build on what we have accomplished the past two seasons,” Hednrickson said. “I believe we have a very special group that can continue to have success. This group knows what it takes to win. They know that if we stick to our process, continue to grow as a team and get better every day, the success will come and we will have a shot at the end.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Auggies won titles in the MIAC both years that May was at the helm, going 41-15-2 in that stretch.

“Garrett has been a part of a championship coaching staff the last two years and has proven his effectiveness, not only in leading the hockey program, but also in being a part of the Augsburg athletics family,” said Auggies athletic director Jeff Swenson. “He’s an excellent and tireless recruiter, a skilled coach, and I believe he will be a great fit for Augsburg.”

Hendrickson was an all-state forward for Virginia/Mt. Iron-Buhl before making his way to Moorhead to play for the Cobbers. There he was All-MIAC honorable mention three times, and coached with a pair of NAHL teams before making his way to Augsburg.

Garrett Hendrickson named new Augsburg men's hockey head coach! Garrett spent the last two successful seasons as an Auggie assistant coach. Looking forward to Garrett leading the Auggies into a bright future!



Story: https://t.co/QVHbcEUyaw#d3hky #AuggiePride pic.twitter.com/ufTbqUOP1c — Augsburg Athletics (@AugsburgAuggies) August 11, 2023

“The last two seasons I had the pleasure of working with ‘Boom’, we believed in a lot of the same things when it comes to hockey and team culture. I learned a ton from him,” Hendrickson said. “I plan to continue on what we’ve done thus far. But with every head coach, there comes some change. But overall, I believe for this group of players that it will be a seamless transition. I can’t wait to get started.”

The Auggies open their 2023-24 season on Saturday, Oct. 28 with a road game at Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Their home opener is on Friday, Nov. 3 versus Wisconsin-Superior.