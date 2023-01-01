Nick Cherkowski and Jack Sampson won the game for St. Scholastica Saints against Marian Sabres
The home-team St. Scholastica Saints got a single-goal win the Marian Sabres. The team won 2-1 on Thursday.
The hosting Saints took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Nick Cherkowski. Jordan Simoneau and Adam Nobes assisted.
The Saints' Jack Sampson increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first.
Nathan Adrian narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the third period, assisted by Jacob Seitz .