Nick Cherkowski and Jack Sampson played pivotal roles in home win against Marian Sabres

On Thursday, the St. Scholastica Saints outlasted the Marian Sabres in a close matchup, winning 2-1 at home.

The Saints took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Nick Cherkowski. Jordan Simoneau and Adam Nobes assisted.

The Saints increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Jack Sampson late into the first.

Nathan Adrian narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the third period, assisted by Jacob Seitz .