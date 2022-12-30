Nick Cherkowski and Jack Sampson in excellent shape as St. Scholastica Saints beat Marian Sabres

On Thursday, a single goal ended up deciding a close game as the St. Scholastica Saints defeated the Marian Sabres 2-1.

The Saints took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Nick Cherkowski. Jordan Simoneau and Adam Nobes assisted.

The Saints' Jack Sampson increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first.

Nathan Adrian narrowed the gap to 2-1 late into the third period, assisted by Jacob Seitz .