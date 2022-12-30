SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Men's College | MIAC - Men's

Nick Cherkowski and Jack Sampson clinch it for St. Scholastica Saints against Marian Sabres

The St. Scholastica Saints eked out a win against the Marian Sabres on Thursday. The final score was 2-1.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 30, 2022 11:03 AM
The Saints took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Nick Cherkowski. Jordan Simoneau and Adam Nobes assisted.

The Saints' Jack Sampson increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first.

Nathan Adrian narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the third period, assisted by Jacob Seitz .