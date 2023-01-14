Lindauer strikes twice as Saint Mary's Cardinals beat St. Olaf Oles

The Saint Mary's Cardinals defeated the hosting St. Olaf Oles 8-2 on Friday.

The visiting Cardinals opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Blake Campbell scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Jack Campion and Trevor Schroder .

The Cardinals increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Gabe Potyk scored the first goal, assisted by Colin Tushie and Kasyn Kruse .

The Cardinals' Nathan Solis increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Gabe Potyk.

The Cardinals' Nikita Sheberov increased the lead to 4-0 late into the first, assisted by Thomas Magnavite and Laudon Poellinger .

One goal were scored in the second period, and the Cardinals led 5-0 going in to the third period.

Brady Lindauer increased the lead to 6-0 early in the third period, assisted by Jackson Nauss .

Tyler Cooper narrowed the gap to 6-1 late into the third, assisted by Troy Bowditch .

The Oles narrowed the gap again late in the third when Evan Shoemaker found the back of the net, assisted by Noah Heisler and Eric Brown .

Brady Lindauer increased the lead to 7-2 two minutes later, assisted by Jack Campion and Callahan Nauss .

The Cardinals increased the lead to 8-2 with 01.25 remaining of the third after a goal from Trevor Schroder, assisted by Brady Lindauer and Warner Young .

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST, this time in Saint Mary's.