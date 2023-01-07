Ledenkov's two goals net St. Scholastica Saints victory over Concordia Cobbers

The St. Scholastica Saints defeated the visiting Concordia Cobbers on Friday, ending 7-3.

The Saints took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Arkhip Ledenkov . Danylo Sukhonos and Jacob Seitz assisted.

The Saints increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Nick Lanigan late into the first, assisted by Danylo Sukhonos.

The Saints scored three goals in second period an held the lead 5-2 going in to the second break.

The Cobbers narrowed the gap again early in the third period when Hanson O'Leary beat the goalie, assisted by Jaret Lalli and Liam Haslam.

Sam Olson increased the lead to 6-3 nine minutes later.

Jacob Seitz increased the lead to 7-3 one minute later, assisted by Tristan Shewchuk and Nathan Adrian .

Coming up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.