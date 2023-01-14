Ledenkov strikes twice as St. Scholastica Saints beat UW-River Falls Falcons

The St. Scholastica Saints defeated the visiting UW-River Falls Falcons 5-3 on Friday.

The Saints took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Carsen Richels . Arkhip Ledenkov and Filimon Ledenkov assisted.

The Falcons' Burke Simpson tied it up 1-1 in the middle of the first, assisted by Logan Severson .

The Saints' Arkhip Ledenkov took the lead late in the first, assisted by Carsen Richels.

The Saints scored one goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

Arkhip Ledenkov increased the lead to 4-2 early in the third period, assisted by Filimon Ledenkov and Matej Palfy .

Owen Belisle narrowed the gap to 4-3 eight minutes later, assisted by Valentino Passarelli and Logan Severson.

The Saints increased the lead to 5-3 with 19 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Jacob Seitz , assisted by Nathan Adrian .

Next games:

Both teams play again on Saturday with the Saints hosting Eau Claire at 7 p.m. CST, and the Falcons hosting Gustavus.