Ledenkov strikes twice as St. Scholastica Saints beat Concordia Cobbers

The St. Scholastica Saints defeated the visiting Concordia Cobbers 5-2 on Saturday.

The visiting Cobbers took the lead with a minute left in the first period, with a goal from Braden Costello. Hunter Bjorge and Mason Plante assisted.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Saints led 3-2 going in to the third period.

The Saints increased the lead to 4-2 early into the third period when Arkhip Ledenkov beat the goalie yet again, assisted by Filimon Ledenkov .

The Saints increased the lead to 5-2 with one second remaining of the third after a goal from Nathan Adrian .

Next games:

The Saints will travel to the St. Olaf Oles on Friday at 7 p.m. CST. The Cobbers will face Stevens Point at home on Friday at 4 p.m. CST.