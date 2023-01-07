Ledenkov scores 2 in St. Scholastica Saints' win over Concordia Cobbers

The St. Scholastica Saints won against the visiting Concordia Cobbers 7-3 on Friday.

The Saints took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Arkhip Ledenkov . Danylo Sukhonos and Jacob Seitz assisted.

The Saints increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Nick Lanigan late in the first, assisted by Danylo Sukhonos.

The second period ended with a 5-2 lead for the Saints.

The Cobbers narrowed the gap again early into the third period when Hanson O'Leary netted one, assisted by Jaret Lalli and Liam Haslam.

Sam Olson increased the lead to 6-3 nine minutes later.

Jacob Seitz increased the lead to 7-3 one minute later, assisted by Tristan Shewchuk and Nathan Adrian .

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST, this time in St. Scholastica.