Led by Ledenkov brothers, St. Scholastica men's hockey closing in on a MIAC championship

DULUTH — When Arkhip and Filimon Ledenkov first arrived on campus at the College of St. Scholastica in October of 2020, they’d never been to Duluth. It was in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the twin brothers had been doing their schooling online from their home in Belarus.

So when they finally made it to campus, the brothers weren’t aware just how unpredictable the weather on Lake Superior could be.

“The embassy was closed in Belarus, so we missed the first month or so on campus,” Filimon said. “Everything was online due to COVID. And at the time in Belarus it was pretty good weather so when we got on the plane to come to the U.S., we were wearing shorts and hoodies…. Then we came to Duluth and it was snowing our first day. We were like, ‘Oh wow. OK. I guess it’s going to be like that.’”

The weather in Duluth took some getting used to. But Arkhip and Filimon were able to adapt quickly to the Saints’ hockey team. Since setting foot on campus in the fall of 2020, the Ledenkov twins have led CSS in scoring in each of their three seasons in a Saints uniform.

And this season, the Saints — led once again by the pair from Polotsk — are on the verge of their first-ever MIAC hockey title. CSS (14-5-2, 11-0-1 MIAC) is seven points clear of second-place St. John’s, and can clinch the championship this weekend if they are able to sweep Saint Mary’s at Mars Lakeview Arena. It would be St. Scholastica's first-ever men’s hockey conference title, and the school’s first MIAC title in any sport since joining the league in the fall of 2021.

Arkhip Ledenkov is pictured in this undated photo from the 2022-23 season. Ledenkov leads the MIAC in goals and points this season. Derek Montgomery / College of St. Scholastica

“They’ve been game-changers, to put it simply,” CSS head coach Dave Williams said of the Ledenkovs. “We ended up getting them a month into the school year of their freshman year. They kind of came out of nowhere, but ever since they got here they adjusted to the college game real quick. From there they just took off.”

Arkhip leads the MIAC this season in both goals (18) and points (38) while Filimon leads the conference in assists (23) and is second in points (33). Both are in the top-10 nationally for scoring.

“They’re guys who just consistently put up points, and they see the game differently than everybody else for whatever reason,” Williams said. “Maybe it’s because of where they grew up, but they have that sense of where they are on the ice that’s very hard to teach. They’ve been very clutch since they’ve been here so we’re really happy to see them having the seasons that they’re having so far.”

Dynamic duo

Filimon Ledenkov of St. Scholastica picks a spot for a shot in this undated file photo from the 2022-23 season. He leads the MIAC in assists for the league-leading Saints. Derek Montgomery / College of St. Scholastica

Filimon centers a line with Arkhip on the right wing along with Carsen Richels, a transfer from New Hampshire who is third in scoring in the MIAC this season (30 points). That partnership has proved fruitful, and although they play those nominal positions, Arkhip describes their playing style as dynamic.

“I guess those are technically our positions, but on the ice we can find each other no matter what,” Arkhip said. “We’re not just trying to stay in our positions, we try and use as much free ice as we can and find that open space to skate into it, make plays and find each other.”

“I’m more of a passer, but both of those guys can shoot, which works to my advantage,” Filimon added. “I can just dish the puck right and left and they can find ways to put the puck in the net, which has been pretty successful for us this year.”

The Ledenkovs arrived in Duluth from Belarus, by way of the New York Aviators of the USPHL. They came to the United States at age 18 and spent three seasons playing junior hockey here, but much of the way they play was developed on the ice in Belarus, where the bigger Olympic ice sheet is the standard. The fact that former CSS head coach Kevin Moore told the Ledenkovs when he was recruiting them that he was interested in playing a more possession-based, European style of play is one of the main reasons they decided to come to Duluth in the first place.

“Kevin mentioned that he wanted to run a more European style of hockey,” Arkhip said. “Even if it’s a smaller ice sheet, he wanted to do those switches and stuff, which is what we’re used to back home. One of the reasons why we were like, yeah, we want to be here. We wanted to control the puck rather than dumping and chasing it. You can score more goals when you control the puck, so that’s why were really excited to come here.”

That European flavor has been reflected in CSS’s roster this season. Aside from Arkhip and Filimon, the Saints’ roster also includes defenseman Danylo Sukhonos of Kharkiv, Ukraine — a teammate of theirs in New York who they consider one of their closest friends — and freshman Matej Palfy of Slovakia.

“The way I look at it is, we put systems in place that allow players to make reads,” Williams said. “When we’re recruiting we really look at the smarts of the player and how they read the game. I don’t want guys that can only do stuff when you tell them what to do. You can put things in place but at the end of the day they’re the ones out there. I have to trust in them to make the right decisions. It’s been going pretty well so far. I love the creativity we’ve shown so far.”

On the verge of history

St. Scholastica players including Filimon Ledenkov (71) and Bryce Johnson (18) celebrate a goal during a Nov. 10, 2022 home win over Gustavus Adolphus at Mars Lakeview Arena. Derek Montgomery / College of St. Scholastica

The fact that the Saints are on the verge of what looks to be the first conference title in program history is not lost on Arkhip and Filimon.

“I don’t think there’s been a serious talk about it, we know what the deal is,” Arkhip said. “We just have to play the games. Be present when you show up to play the game.”

“[A conference title] hasn’t happened recently at Scholastica,” Filimon added.”It’s a mental thing. If we keep doing the same things we’re doing right now, we can keep rolling as far as we can. Good things happen when we do the same thing on the ice together and follow the coaches lead, everything could be turned our way.”

The Saints, entering their second season in the MIAC, haven’t lost in regulation in conference play — the only time they’ve dropped points was a shootout against St. John’s way back in November. They’re 8-1-1 at home, and would host the MIAC playoffs if they win the title.

“We’re on a really good streak at home. It helps a lot when fans are coming to watch our games,” Arkhip said. “It’s a different atmosphere and it just pushes us to get better and better. The student section and people that show up, it helps to have more and more fans coming to games. People see we’re doing something special here and trying to show everyone that we’re really good.”

“It’s unbelievable just how hard the guys have worked and just how badly they truly want to win. It’s incredible,” Williams said. "We’re at a good point, we’re happy with what we’ve completed so far, but still have a lot of work left to do. At the end of the day, once the regular season is over, we’ve played all those games for home ice and seedings. You still have to show up for a one-and-done playoff game.”