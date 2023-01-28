In top form, Concordia Cobbers take another victory
The Concordia Cobbers are now in a strong position. When the team met the St. Olaf Oles at home on Friday, they secured their third win in a row. The team won 5-2, seemingly bringing their hard times to an end.
The Oles opened strong, early in the game with Noah Heisler scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Pavel Karasek .
The Cobbers tied it up 1-1 in the middle of the first period when Bauer Barry scored, assisted by Cole O'Connell.
The Cobbers' Joe Harguindeguy took the lead with a minute left in the first, assisted by I. Henkemeyer-Howe and Kevin Ness.
The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Cobbers.
Matthew Pointer narrowed the gap to 4-2 early into the third period, assisted by Ben Luscko and Noah Heisler.
I. Henkemeyer-Howe increased the lead to 5-2 seven minutes later, assisted by Troy Dahlheimer and Braden Costello.
Coming up:
The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.