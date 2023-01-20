Hamline Pipers' winning streak broken by Saint John's Johnnies

The Hamline Pipers have enjoyed a great period of success and ahead of the road game against the Saint John's Johnnies, Hamline was on a run of five straight wins. But, Thursday's game finished 6-3 and the winning streak was ended.

The hosting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Mason Campbell. Auggie Moore and Jack Johnson assisted.

The Pipers tied it up 1-1 halfway through the first when Sam Dabrowski scored, assisted by Jordon Halverson and Ryan Brandt.

The Pipers' Carson Simon took the lead in the middle of the first, assisted by Brandon Bissett and Andrew Erwin.

The Johnnies tied the game 2-2 with a goal from Max Borst late in the first, assisted by Jackson Sabo and Spencer Rudrud.

The Pipers scored one goal in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

Nick Michel tied the game 3-3 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Spencer Rudrud and Zach Enebak.

Max Borst took the lead three minutes later, assisted by Spencer Rudrud and Jackson Sabo.

The Johnnies increased the lead to 5-3 with 01.28 remaining of the third after a goal from Jackson Sabo, assisted by Auggie Moore and Max Borst.

The Johnnies increased the lead to 6-3 with 30 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Henry Enebak, assisted by Lewis Crosby and Garrett Smith.

Coming up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST.