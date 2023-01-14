Hamline Pipers win against UW-Eau Claire Blugolds in overtime

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Hamline Pipers come away with the close win over the UW-Eau Claire Blugolds at home on Friday. The final score was 3-2.

Hamline's Erik Dahl scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and within the first minute of the second period, the Blugolds took the lead when Cade Lemmer beat the goalie assisted by Nick Techel and Willy Stauber.

Ian Carpenter then tallied a goal with a minute left, making the score 2-0. Leo Bacallao and Aaron Swanson assisted.

Ryan Brandt narrowed the gap to 2-1 early in the third period.

Jackson Wille tied it up 2-2 five minutes later, assisted by Kohl Hedquist and Andrew Erwin. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 3:36 before Erik Dahl scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Derek Becklin .

With this win the Pipers have four straight victories.

Next games:

Both teams play on Saturday, with the Pipers hosting the Yellowjackets at 5 p.m. CST, and the Blugolds playing the Saints at 7 p.m. CST.