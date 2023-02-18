Hamline Pipers win against Bethel Royals in overtime

The Hamline Pipers managed to squeeze out an overtime home win against the Bethel Royals, ending 3-2 in the action on Friday.

Hamline's Ike Taraszewski scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Pipers took the lead when Ike Taraszewski scored the first goal assisted by Andrew Erwin and Carson Simon.

The Pipers increased the lead to 2-0 within the first minute when Dallas Duckson netted one.

Tyler Braccini narrowed the gap to 2-1 five minutes later, assisted by Braeden Bartoo and Luke French .

Jack Brown tied it up 2-2 two minutes later. The game went to overtime.

Just over zero minutes in, Ike Taraszewski scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Ryan Brandt and Brandon Bissett.

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST.