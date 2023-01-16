Hamline Pipers victorious against UW-Superior Yellowjackets

The Hamline Pipers defeated the visiting UW-Superior Yellowjackets 2-1. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Hamline managed to pull out a win.

Hamline's Ryan Brandt scored the game-winning goal.

The Pipers took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Andrew Erwin. Dallas Duckson assisted.

The Yellowjackets' C. J. Walker tied it up 1-1 late into the first, assisted by Tristan Therrien and Sam Sterne.

