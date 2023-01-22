Hamline Pipers victorious against Saint John's Johnnies

The Hamline Pipers defeated the Saint John's Johnnies 4-1 on Saturday.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Kohl Hedquist. Bailey Sommers assisted.

The Pipers increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Andrew Erwin scored, assisted by Brandon Bissett and Erik Dahl .

The Johnnies' Lewis Crosby narrowed the gap to 2-1 late into the first, assisted by Max Borst and Mason Campbell.

Jordon Halverson scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Ryan Brandt and Joe Collins .

Sam Dabrowski increased the lead to 4-1 early into the third period, assisted by Joe Collins and Bailey Sommers.

Coming up:

The Pipers host the St. Scholastica Saints in the next game on the road on Friday at 7 p.m. CST. The same day, the Johnnies will host the Auggies at 5:30 p.m. CST.