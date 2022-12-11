Hamline Pipers victorious against Finlandia Lions

The Hamline Pipers defeated the Finlandia Lions 4-1 on Saturday.

The first period was scoreless, and halfway through the second period, the Pipers took the lead when Jordon Halverson scored.

Late, the Pipers made it 2-0 with a goal from Bailey Sommers.

Late, the Lions' Kevin Bostwick scored a goal, assisted by Matteo YBARRA and PJ DONNELLY , making the score 2-1.

Sam Dabrowski increased the lead to 3-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Andrew Erwin and Jordon Halverson.

The Pipers increased the lead to 4-1 with 17 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Scott Moyer.