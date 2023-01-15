Hamline Pipers grab extra point vs. UW-Superior Yellowjackets in overtime

The Hamline Pipers and the visiting UW-Superior Yellowjackets tied 1-1 in regulation on Saturday. Hamline beat Superior in overtime 2-1.

Hamline's Ryan Brandt scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Andrew Erwin. Dallas Duckson assisted.

The Yellowjackets tied the game 1-1 with a goal from C. J. Walker late in the first, assisted by Tristan Therrien and Sam Sterne.

Just over one minutes in, Ryan Brandt scored the game-winner for the home team.