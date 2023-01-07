Hamline Pipers dig deep in the third to win against UW-Stevens Point Pointers

The UW-Stevens Point Pointers and the visiting Hamline Pipers were tied going into the third, but Hamline pulled away for a 3-2 victory in game action.

Hamline's Bronson Adams scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Pipers took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Ike Taraszewski. Joe Collins and Brandon Bissett assisted.

Andrew Poulias scored late into the second period, assisted by Conor Witherspoon and Jordan Fader.

Conor Witherspoon took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Jordan Fader and Fletcher Anderson.

Carson Simon tied the game 2-2 nine minutes later, assisted by Sebastien Vaillancourt and Scott Moyer.

The Pipers took the lead after only 56 seconds into overtime when Bronson Adams scored, assisted by Sam Dabrowski. That left the final score at 3-2.

Next games:

The Pointers are set to face Augsburg at 7 p.m. CST, while the Pipers face Stout at 7 p.m. CST. Both games are scheduled for Saturday.