Hamline Pipers dig deep in the third to win against Gustavus Golden Gusties

The Hamline Pipers and the visiting Gustavus Golden Gusties were tied going into the third, but Hamline pulled away for a 3-2 victory in game action.

Hamline's Bailey Sommers scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Gusties took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Nick Mountain.

The Pipers tied the game 1-1 in the first period when Quinn Chevers-Whorms scored.

The Pipers made it 2-1 late into the second period when Scott Moyer netted one, assisted by Ryan Brandt.

Gusties' Micah Gernander tallied a goal late, making the score 2-2. Kyle Heffron assisted.

Bailey Sommers took the lead early in the third period, assisted by Sam Dabrowski.

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST.