Hamline Pipers couldn't stop star-studded St. Scholastica Saints from winning

The Hamline Pipers and the St. Scholastica Saints met on Saturday. St. Scholastica came into the game off the back of a run of three successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 4-3.

St. Scholastica's Nathan Adrian scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Saints took the lead when Nathan Driver scored the first goal assisted by Bryce Johnson and Tristan Shewchuk .

Halfway through, Carsen Richels scored a goal, assisted by Arkhip Ledenkov and Filimon Ledenkov , making the score 2-0.

The Pipers made it 2-1 with a goal from Carson Simon.

Ryan Brandt tied the game 2-2 halfway through the third period.

Jacob Seitz took the lead only seconds later, assisted by Nathan Adrian and Alec Severson .

The Pipers tied the score 3-3 with 31 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Brandon Bissett, assisted by Sam Dabrowski and Jordon Halverson.

The Saints took the lead within the first minute into overtime when Nathan Adrian beat the goalie. The 4-3 goal held up as the game winner.

Coming up:

In the next round on Friday, the Pipers will face Gustavus at home at 7 p.m. CST, while the Saints host Bethel at 7 p.m. CST.