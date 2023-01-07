Hamline Pipers beat UW-Stevens Point Pointers in overtime

The UW-Stevens Point Pointers hosted the Hamline Pipers in the action on Friday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Hamline prevailed. The final score was 3-2.

Hamline's Bronson Adams scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Pipers took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Ike Taraszewski. Joe Collins and Brandon Bissett assisted.

Andrew Poulias scored late into the second period, assisted by Conor Witherspoon and Jordan Fader.

Conor Witherspoon took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Jordan Fader and Fletcher Anderson.

Carson Simon tied the game 2-2 nine minutes later, assisted by Sebastien Vaillancourt and Scott Moyer. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 56 seconds before Bronson Adams scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Sam Dabrowski.

Next games:

The Pointers are set to face Augsburg at 7 p.m. CST, while the Pipers face Stout at 7 p.m. CST. Both games are scheduled for Saturday.