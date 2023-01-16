Hamline Pipers beat UW-Eau Claire Blugolds and continue winning run

The game between the Hamline Pipers and the UW-Eau Claire Blugolds on Friday finished 3-2. The result means Hamline has four straight wins.

Hamline's Erik Dahl scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and within the first minute of the second period, the Blugolds took the lead when Cade Lemmer beat the goalie assisted by Nick Techel and Willy Stauber.

Ian Carpenter then tallied a goal with a minute left, making the score 2-0. Leo Bacallao and Aaron Swanson assisted.

Ryan Brandt narrowed the gap to 2-1 early in the third period.

Jackson Wille tied it up 2-2 five minutes later, assisted by Kohl Hedquist and Andrew Erwin.

The Pipers took the lead early when Erik Dahl found the back of the net, assisted by Derek Becklin . With that, Dahl completed the Hamline Pipers' comeback.

Next games:

Both teams play on Saturday, with the Pipers hosting the Yellowjackets at 5 p.m. CST, and the Blugolds playing the Saints at 7 p.m. CST.