Hamline Pipers beat Gustavus Golden Gusties – Sommers scores 2

The Hamline Pipers bested the hosting Gustavus Golden Gusties 4-1 on Saturday.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Pipers took the lead when Sam Dabrowski scored the first goal assisted by Dallas Duckson.

The Pipers made it 2-0 with a goal from Bailey Sommers.

Halfway through, Joe Collins scored a goal, assisted by Bailey Sommers, making the score 3-0.

Stanislav Danaev narrowed the gap to 3-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Brandon Sloth and Joey Gimberlin.

The Pipers increased the lead to 4-1 with four seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Bailey Sommers, assisted by Joe Collins and Erik Dahl .

Next up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST, this time in Gustavus.