Hamline Pipers beat Bethel Royals in a close matchup

A single goal decided a close game as the Hamline Pipers won 3-2 at home against the Bethel Royals on Friday.

Hamline's Jordon Halverson scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Pipers took the lead when Ike Taraszewski scored the first goal assisted by Andrew Erwin and Carson Simon.

The Pipers increased the lead to 2-0 within the first minute when Dallas Duckson found the back of the net.

Tyler Braccini narrowed the gap to 2-1 five minutes later, assisted by Braeden Bartoo and Luke French .

Jack Brown tied it up 2-2 two minutes later.

The Pipers took the lead within the first minute in overtime when Jordon Halverson scored, assisted by Ryan Brandt and Brandon Bissett. The 3-2 goal was the last one of the game.

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST, this time in Bethel.