Gustavus Golden Gusties win on the road against UW-Superior Yellowjackets

The Gustavus Golden Gusties won the road game against the UW-Superior Yellowjackets 3-1 on Thursday.

The hosting team took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Colton Friesen. Tristan Therrien and Charles Martin assisted.

Dylan Gast scored late into the second period.

Late, Jac Triemert scored a goal, assisted by Jack Suchy and Kylar Fenton, making the score 2-1.

Nate Stone increased the lead to 3-1 late in the third period, assisted by Dylan Gast and George Hansen.

Coming up:

The Yellowjackets host the St. Scholastica Saints on Friday at 3 p.m. CST. The Gusties will face St. John's on the road on Friday at 7 p.m. CST.