Gustavus Golden Gusties win 3-1 on the road against UW-Superior Yellowjackets

The Gustavus Golden Gusties won on the road on Thursday, handing the UW-Superior Yellowjackets a defeat 3-1.

The hosting team took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Colton Friesen. Tristan Therrien and Charles Martin assisted.

Dylan Gast scored late into the second period.

The Gusties made it 2-1 with a goal from Jac Triemert.

Nate Stone increased the lead to 3-1 late in the third period, assisted by Dylan Gast and George Hansen.

Next games:

The teams play their next games on Friday. The Yellowjackets will host the Saints at 3 p.m. CST, and the Gusties will visit the Yellowjackets at 7 p.m. CST.