Gustavus Golden Gusties secure much-needed win

The Gustavus Golden Gusties have gone through a tough spell with a run of five straight defeats. But after a 4-3 victory over the Augsburg Auggies, things are looking brighter.

Gustavus' Stanislav Danaev scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Gusties opened strong, early in the game with Patrick Wyers scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Jack Kubitz.

Kyle Heffron scored early in the second period, assisted by Micah Gernander and Stanislav Danaev.

The Gusties made it 3-0 with a goal from Jack Kubitz.

Late, Erik Palmqvist scored a goal, assisted by Daniel Chladek and Nick Woodward, making the score 3-1.

The Auggies narrowed the gap again with a goal from Gavin Holland, assisted by Fritz Belisle at 4:27 into the third period.

Michael Ferrandino tied the game 3-3 three minutes later, assisted by Daniel Chladek.

Stanislav Danaev took the lead four minutes later, assisted by Mason Hendrickson.

Next games:

The Auggies host St. John's on Friday at 5:30 p.m. CST. The Gusties host Hamline to play the Pipers on Friday at 7 p.m. CST.