Gustavus Golden Gusties have ended their losing streak after 3-4 vs. Augsburg Auggies

The game between the Augsburg Auggies and the visiting Gustavus Golden Gusties finished 4-3. Gustavus' victory puts an end to a five-game losing streak.

Gustavus' Stanislav Danaev scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Gusties opened strong, right after the puck drop with Patrick Wyers scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Jack Kubitz.

Kyle Heffron scored early in the second period, assisted by Micah Gernander and Stanislav Danaev.

Jack Kubitz then tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 3-0. Nate Stone and Jac Triemert assisted.

The Auggies made it 3-1 with a goal from Erik Palmqvist.

The Auggies' Gavin Holland narrowed the gap again, assisted by Fritz Belisle at 4:27 into the third period.

Michael Ferrandino tied the game 3-3 three minutes later, assisted by Daniel Chladek.

Stanislav Danaev took the lead four minutes later, assisted by Mason Hendrickson.

Next up:

The Auggies host the Saint John's Johnnies on Friday at 5:30 p.m. CST. The Gusties will face Hamline on the road on Friday at 7 p.m. CST.