Gustavus Golden Gusties beat Concordia Falcons 2-8 for their first win of the season

After 11 games, the Gustavus Golden Gusties finally managed to get a tick in the win column. Their first victory of the season came at home against the Concordia Falcons, in a game that Gustavus won 8-2.

The hosting Gusties took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Nick Mohs-Messerli. Kyle Heffron and Toby Sengvongxay assisted.

The Falcons' Jaron Ketterman tied it up 1-1 late in the first, assisted by Joey Petronack and Collin Kerchoff.

The Gusties scored three goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

The Gusties increased the lead to 5-1 early in the third period when Nick Mohs-Messerli found the back of the net again, assisted by Kyle Heffron and Patrick Wyers.

Nick Bowlin narrowed the gap to 5-2 five minutes later, assisted by Collin Kerchoff.

Jac Triemert increased the lead to 6-2 five minutes later, assisted by Patrick Wyers.

Christian Miller increased the lead to 7-2 one minute later, assisted by Lucas Jorgenson and Mason Hendrickson.

The Gusties increased the lead to 8-2 with 58 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Wilmer Svensson.