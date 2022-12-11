Four goals by Zach Lodes as Lawrence Vikings beat Gustavus Golden Gusties

Zach Lodes was in deadly shape when the Lawrence Vikings beat the Gustavus Golden Gusties by 6-3. Zach Lodes scored an incredible four goals and was instrumental to Lawrence's three team points.

Jayden Jensen and Cole-Thomas Johnson scored the remaining goals for the road side, while Gustavus' goals came through Dylan Gast, George Hansen and Jack Suchy.

The Gusties took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Jack Suchy. Thomas Patterer assisted.

Five goals were scored in the second period with the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the second break.

The Vikings took the lead early in the third period when Cole-Thomas Johnson scored, assisted by Ivan Galaguzov.

Zach Lodes increased the lead to 5-3 late into the third, assisted by Jayden Jensen.

Jayden Jensen increased the lead to 6-3 two minutes later, assisted by Will Crull.

Next up:

On Saturday, the Gusties will play the Cobbers at 7 p.m. CST, and the Vikings will play the Johnnies at 7:30 p.m. CST.