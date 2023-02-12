Finally a point – St. Olaf Oles have ended losing streak after 2-2 vs. Saint John's Johnnies

On Friday, even if it wasn't a win, at least the St. Olaf Oles ended their wretched run of four straight defeats with a win over the Saint John's Johnnies. The final score was 2-2.

The Oles took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Jonathan Panisa . Brendan Darby assisted.

Sean Walsh scored late in the second period, assisted by Kelijah McElroy .

The Johnnies tied the score 2-2 with 01.15 remaining of the third after a goal from Jack Olsen, assisted by Spencer Rudrud and Lewis Crosby.

Next games:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST.