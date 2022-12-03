Concordia Cobbers win at home against Hamline Pipers

The Concordia Cobbers won the home game against the Hamline Pipers 6-3 on Friday.

The hosting Cobbers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from I. Henkemeyer-Howe. Liam Haslam and Cole O'Connell assisted.

The Cobbers increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first when I. Henkemeyer-Howe scored again, assisted by Cole O'Connell.

The second period ended with a 5-1 lead for the Cobbers.

Ryan Murray narrowed the gap to 5-2 halfway through the third period, assisted by Carson Simon and Ike Taraszewski.

The Pipers narrowed the gap again late in the third when Bailey Sommers netted one, assisted by Brandon Bissett.

The Cobbers increased the lead to 6-3 with 35 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Caden Triggs, assisted by Hanson O'Leary and Joe Harguindeguy.

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.