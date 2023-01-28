Concordia Cobbers score twice in the third to beat St. Olaf Oles

The Concordia Cobbers defeated the St. Olaf Oles 5-2. The game was tied after two periods, but Concordia pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The Cobbers opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Kevin Ness scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Mason Plante and I. Henkemeyer-Howe.

The Cobbers increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Nicholas Ness scored, assisted by Cole O'Connell and Jaret Lalli.

The Oles' Sean Walsh narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the first period, assisted by Connor Kalthoff and Pavel Karasek .

The Oles tied the game 2-2 late into the first when Tyler Cooper scored, assisted by Gunnar Johnson .

I. Henkemeyer-Howe took the lead halfway through the third period.

The Cobbers increased the lead to 4-2 with 01.11 remaining of the third after a goal from Kevin Ness, assisted by Nicholas Ness.

The Cobbers increased the lead to 5-2 with nine seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Hanson O'Leary.

With this win the Cobbers have four straight victories.

Next up:

The Cobbers play Augsburg away on Friday at 7 p.m. CST. The Oles will face St. John's at home on Friday at 7 p.m. CST.