Concordia Cobbers score twice in the third to beat Gustavus Golden Gusties

The Concordia Cobbers defeated the Gustavus Golden Gusties 4-3. The game was tied after two periods, but Concordia pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

Concordia's Cole O'Connell scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Cobbers opened strong, right after the puck drop with Caden Triggs scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Liam Haslam and Jacen Bracko.

The Cobbers increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Ben Luedtke scored the first goal, assisted by Kevin Ness.

The Gusties narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Brandon Sloth late in the first period, assisted by Kyle Heffron.

The second period ended with the score being tied at 3-3.

The Cobbers took the lead early when Cole O'Connell scored again, assisted by Liam Haslam and Hanson O'Leary. The 4-3 goal held up as the game winner.

Coming up:

On Friday the Cobbers will play on the road against the Cardinals at 7:05 p.m. CST, while the Gusties will face the Oles road at 7 p.m. CST.