Concordia Cobbers in strong shape as they beat St. Olaf Oles

The Concordia Cobbers' difficulties appear to have come to an end. When the team played the St. Olaf Oles at home on Friday, they secured yet another victory. The final result was 5-2, meaning that Concordia now has three victories in a row, after having a tough time recently.

The Oles opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Noah Heisler scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Pavel Karasek .

The Cobbers tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Bauer Barry in the middle of the first period, assisted by Cole O'Connell.

The Cobbers' Joe Harguindeguy took the lead with a minute left in the first, assisted by I. Henkemeyer-Howe and Kevin Ness.

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Cobbers.

Matthew Pointer narrowed the gap to 4-2 early into the third period, assisted by Ben Luscko and Noah Heisler.

I. Henkemeyer-Howe increased the lead to 5-2 seven minutes later, assisted by Troy Dahlheimer and Braden Costello.

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.