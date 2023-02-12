Concordia Cobbers draw at home with Gustavus Golden Gusties

The points were split when the Concordia Cobbers and the Gustavus Golden Gusties met on Friday. The game ended 4-4.

The Cobbers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Caden Triggs. Jacen Bracko and Hunter Olson assisted.

The Gusties tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Kyle Heffron in the middle of the first, assisted by Dylan Gast and Christian Miller.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Cobbers led 4-3 going in to the third period.

Nate Stone tied it up 4-4 early into the third period, assisted by Jac Triemert and Joey Gimberlin.

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST, this time in Concordia.