Concordia Cobbers dig deep in the third to win against Bethel Royals

The Bethel Royals and the visiting Concordia Cobbers were tied going into the third, but Concordia pulled away for a 3-2 victory in game action.

Concordia's Liam Haslam scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Royals took the lead when Adam Bricker scored assisted by Dane Stoyanoff .

The Cobbers tied the score 1-1 three minutes into the period when Mason Plante scored the first goal, assisted by Joe Harguindeguy.

Cole O'Connell took the lead in the third period, assisted by Mason Plante and Joe Harguindeguy.

Blake Nelson tied it up 2-2 eight minutes later, assisted by Sam Wilhite .

The Cobbers took the lead early when Liam Haslam scored, assisted by Cole O'Connell. The 3-2 goal held up as the game winner.

The Royals are set to face Saint Mary's at 7 p.m. CST, while the Cobbers face St. Olaf at 7 p.m. CST. Both games are set for Friday.