Concordia Cobbers defeat Saint Mary's Cardinals – continuing winning streak

The result was 4-1 when the Saint Mary's Cardinals and the Concordia Cobbers met on Saturday. But this time, Concordia secured three victories in a row. However, after tough time recently, Concordia is now in top form.

The first period was scoreless, and late in the second period, the Cobbers took the lead when Hanson O'Leary scored the first goal assisted by Mason Plante.

Andrew Froese tied the game 1-1 early into the third period, assisted by Gabe Potyk .

Caden Triggs took the lead one minute later, assisted by Jacen Bracko and Hunter Olson.

Mason Plante increased the lead to 3-1 only seconds later, assisted by Liam Haslam.

The Cobbers increased the lead to 4-1 with 34 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Joe Harguindeguy.