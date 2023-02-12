Concordia Cobbers beat in overtime the Gustavus Golden Gusties

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Concordia Cobbers come away with the close win over the Gustavus Golden Gusties at home on Saturday. The final score was 4-3.

Concordia's Cole O'Connell scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Cobbers opened strong, right after the puck drop with Caden Triggs scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Liam Haslam and Jacen Bracko.

The Cobbers increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Ben Luedtke scored the first goal, assisted by Kevin Ness.

The Gusties narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Brandon Sloth late in the first period, assisted by Kyle Heffron.

The second period ended with the score being tied at 3-3.

In overtime, it took 3:28 before Cole O'Connell scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Liam Haslam and Hanson O'Leary.

Coming up:

On Friday the Cobbers will play on the road against the Cardinals at 7:05 p.m. CST, while the Gusties will face the Oles road at 7 p.m. CST.