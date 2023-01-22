Concordia Cobbers beat Bethel Royals in overtime

The Bethel Royals hosted the Concordia Cobbers in the action on Saturday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Concordia prevailed. The final score was 3-2.

Concordia's Liam Haslam scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Royals took the lead when Adam Bricker scored assisted by Dane Stoyanoff .

The Cobbers tied the score 1-1 three minutes into the period when Mason Plante scored the first goal, assisted by Joe Harguindeguy.

Cole O'Connell took the lead in the third period, assisted by Mason Plante and Joe Harguindeguy.

Blake Nelson tied it up 2-2 eight minutes later, assisted by Sam Wilhite . The game went to overtime.

Just over one minutes in, Liam Haslam scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Cole O'Connell.

Next up:

The Royals are set to face Saint Mary's at 7 p.m. CST, while the Cobbers face St. Olaf at 7 p.m. CST. Both games are set for Friday.