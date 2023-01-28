Bethel Royals win at home against Saint Mary's Cardinals

The Bethel Royals won the home game against the Saint Mary's Cardinals 4-2 on Friday.

The Royals opened strong, early in the game with Sam Wilhite scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Adam Bricker .

The Royals increased the lead to 2-0, after only 56 seconds into the second period when Luke Posner beat the goalie, assisted by Dane Stoyanoff and Caydon Meyer .

The Royals increased the lead to 3-0 early in the third period when Spencer Kring scored, assisted by Jake Herter and Dylan Giorgio .

Jack Campion narrowed the gap to 3-1 seven minutes later, assisted by Warner Young .

Ben Ward increased the lead to 4-1 seven minutes later, assisted by Jarrett Cammarata .

The Cardinals narrowed the gap to 4-2 with 01.27 remaining of the third after a goal from Luke Ciolli , assisted by Kasyn Kruse .

Next games:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST.